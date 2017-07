It costs the most to open a Burger King outlet of BKR Co., at some 479 million won ($418,000), a survey by CEOScore showed Tuesday.Opening costs include application and training fees, along with a deposit and other costs, according to the standards set by the Fair Trade Commission.Of the top 100 companies in terms of revenue, following Burger King was iCoop, a health-conscious food brand, Lotteria, Lotte Super and Bornga.