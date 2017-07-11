Roy Kim accuser takes ‘plagiarism case’ to top court: report

Roy Kim (CJ E&M)

The protracted legal battle surrounding the alleged plagiarism by singer Roy Kim will be taken to the Supreme Court, local media reported Tuesday.According to the reports, the unidentified songwriter appealed the earlier verdict that ruled in favor of Kim. Both the district court and the appellate court ruled that the song in question, “Bom Bom Bom,” was not the product of plagiarism.In 2013, the Christian music composer filed charges against the then-20-year-old singer, claiming that his debut single’s similarity to his song, written in 2012, could not be regarded a mere coincidence.Kim has denied the accusations.Kim’s 2013 song has also been suspected of copying from indie musician Acoustic Rain’s “Love is Canon.” The claim has not been validated either.Kim debuted in 2013 after winning Mnet’s music talent show “Superstar K.”(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)