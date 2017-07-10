Akdong Musician to return later this month

Confirming earlier reports, YG Entertainment said that the beloved duo has just finished shooting the music video for its new song, set for release this month.
|Akdong Musician (YG Entertainment)
“The specific schedule has not been set yet,” it said, adding that it is yet unclear whether Akdong Musician will release an album, EP or a single.
The agency did not comment on when Lee Chan-hyuk -- the older of the siblings who writes most of their songs -- will join the military for his mandatory service. Lee said that he will enlist this year.
Akdong Musician, consisting of Lee and his sister Su-hyun, first appeared on the mainstream K-pop scene after competing in the Mnet audition program “K-pop Star 2.”
