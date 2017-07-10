Fuji Xerox Korea appoints Miyamoto Toru as chairman

Fuji Xerox Korea said Monday it appointed Miyamoto Toru, who led global production sales at its headquarters, as its new chairman.



Toru served as an executive of Fuji Xerox’s global production sales business division since 2012 before joining the Korean arm of the company. He started his career at Fuji Xerox in 1987.



He holds a bachelor’s degree from Keio University and completed London Business School’s Sloan Masters in Leadership and Strategy program.



“I will strengthen the connection between the Korean arm and the headquarters of Fuji Xerox, and continue to innovate values for clients,” said Miyamoto Toru.



Yang Hee-kang, who was vice president of Fuji Xerox Korea, was also promoted to president. He served as head of the company’s sales division from 2012, after starting his career at Fuji Xerox Korea 31 years ago.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)



