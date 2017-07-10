Park Yoo-chun mum on marriage rumors

(C-Jes Entertainment)

Park Yoo-chun’s agency on Monday refused to confirm or deny rumors that the singer is set to marry his fiancee on Sept. 20.“We’ve yet to hear (from Park) on anything wedding-related. The priority (for him) is to finish his mandatory military service,” C-Jes Entertainment said.Park is currently carrying on his military duties -- serving as a public service officer, which he will complete on Aug. 26.Earlier in the day, a local media outlet reported that Park has confirmed his wedding date and is working on details for the ceremony. It reported that Park and his fiancee will leave for Europe for a wedding photo shoot early September.Park is currently engaged to Hwang Ha-an, the 28-year-old granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Products.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)