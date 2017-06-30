GS E&C wins $865m UAE refinery plant repair project

UAE Takreer, which is wholly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., placed the order with GS E&C to restore burnt parts of its oil-processing plant in Ruwais, 250 kilometers west of UAE's capital city of Abu Dhabi, the company said in a statement.
|UAE Takreer's refinery plant built by GS E&C in Ruwais (Photo courtesy of GS E&C)
In 2009, GS E&C won the order to build the Ruwais plant and completed the work in November last year. But a fire in January destroyed the gasoline and propylene production facilities, it said. (Yonhap)