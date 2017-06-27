Moon heads to Washington for summit with Trump

Korea, Russia discuss cooperation in diverse areas

Published : 2017-06-27 10:25
Updated : 2017-06-27 10:25

South Korea and Russia have discussed more cooperation and exchanges in diverse areas including trade and investment in the Russian Far East and Siberia, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Lee Jeong-kyu held talks with his Russian counterpart Alexander Krutikov on Monday in his office in Seoul, according to the ministry.

The two discussed ways to step up bilateral cooperation in the Far East and Siberia in areas ranging from trade investment to health, agriculture, infrastructure, logistics and the development of Arctic shipping routes, the ministry said.

They also agreed to work together in supporting South Korean companies' investment projects underway in the region. In particular, the two agreed to launch a hotline between their relevant trade agencies to provide the necessary support for the investment projects. (Yonhap)

