Korea, US tense on THAAD issue ahead of summit

With a Korea-US summit just around the corner, the full deployment of an advanced US anti-missile defense system in South Korea remains an issue deemed a critical variable in reaffirming the bilateral alliance.A group of US senators have demanded that President Donald Trump use the upcoming summit with President Moon Jae-in to reaffirm the alliance and expedite the installment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system. Meanwhile, Moon met with former Korean ambassadors to the US on Monday to seek advice on the imminent summit.A total of 18 US senators, led by Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia Chairman Cory Gardner, submitted a joint statement to Trump on Friday, local time. The written statement came shortly after a separate group of senators announced a resolution welcoming the visit of the South Korean state chief.“We ask you to offer a firm assurance to President Moon that the bonds of our historic alliance are unbreakable and that the US is fully committed to our defense treaty obligations with South Korea,” the letter said.Stressing that a full range of multilateral sanctions are needed to curb North Korea’s nuclear and missile provocations, the senators called for the swift and full deployment of THAAD on the Korean Peninsula.Of the six THAAD launchers, two have been installed while the remaining four remain pending due to an environmental impact evaluation.“We ask you to reiterate to President Moon that the decision to deploy THAAD was an alliance decision, and protects both US troops and millions of South Korean citizens, while not posing any threat to South Korea’s neighbors,” the letter said.Since the swearing-in of Moon as president, there have been some concerns that the plan to install the anti-missile battery here may undergo setbacks.The fact that the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae ordered the Defense Ministry to implement a full-fledged environmental review on the THAAD site further boosted such speculations.Moon, however, has repeatedly denied such claims, stressing that he was not seeking for a fundamental chance in the deployment plan.“The decision to deploy was made by the previous administration and I have made it clear that I will not take the installment decision lightly,” Moon said.“But the (environmental) assessment does not mean that we will postpose or reverse the deployment.”Amid burgeoning talks on THAAD, President Moon met with former South Korean ambassadors to the US, along with newly inaugurated Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.The list of participants also included Hong Seok-hyun, former chief of the JoongAng media group and incumbent chairman of the Korean Peninsula Forum. Hong, earlier tapped as the president’s special advisor for unification, foreign affairs and national security, resigned last week from his post.“The Korea-US summit is taking place earlier than expected,” President Moon told the participants, highlighting the prolonged vacuum in the nation’s summit diplomacy caused by the ouster of his predecessor Park Geun-hye.The president largely remained out of public view Monday, focusing on refining his addresses and strategies for the imminent summit, according to officials.The Korea-US summit, which is to take place in Washington from June 29-30, will be the first official overseas summit for Moon, who took office in May 10, as well as a key variable for the nation’s policy regarding North Korea.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)