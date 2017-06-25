Moon proposes inter-Korean team for PyeongChang Olympics

President Moon Jae-in (fourth from left, back row) pose with taekwondo demonstrators from South Korea and North Korea after the opening ceremony of the World Taekwondo Federation World Taekwondo Championships at T1 Arena in Muju, North Jeolla Province, on June 24, 2017. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Saturday proposed that North Korea form a unified team to take part in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, pinning high hopes on sports as a driver to kick-start inter-Korean exchanges that have for years been at a standstill.He made the overture at the opening ceremony of the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships in Muju, North Jeolla Province, to which the North sent a rare demonstration team.The liberal president, who envisions a restart of dialogue for a thaw with the isolated neighbor, recalled 1991, when the two Koreas competed for the first time in one team for the World Table Tennis Championships and FIFA World Youth Championship. In 2000, athletes from the two countries marched together behind a unification flag as the Summer Olympics in Sydney kicked off.“I hope our achievement in taekwondo will lead to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. I believe that if a North Korean delegation participates, it will greatly contribute to realizing the Olympic values of mankind’s harmony and world peace,” Moon said in a congratulatory address.“I wish to see the glory of 1991 again. I would like to feel the sensation of 2000 again. I hope North Korea’s cheering squad will also come along so that we could set a milestone for inter-Korean reconciliation.”The speech was closely watched by Chang Ung, the North’s sole member of the International Olympic Committee. Jang arrived here on Friday, leading the 32-strong International Taekwondo Federation demonstration team and along with three other Pyongyang officials.Moon also requested his cooperation, stressing the significance of the ongoing event as the venue for the first cross-border sports exchange since he took office on May 10.The offer for the joint team comes as his administration seeks to revive ties with Pyongyang starting with nonpolitical areas. It has also granted approval for civic groups’ plans to provide humanitarian assistance and resume religious exchanges over the past month.With North Korean leader Kim Jong-un having promoted sports at home as an avid fan himself, the nascent leadership appears to deem the PyeongChang Olympics to a chance to engage the regime with less political burden.Choi Jong-kun, a professor in political science and international studies at Yonsei University in Seoul who has been advising Moon since long before the campaign period, has said the Moon administration is looking to use the event as a platform to reinitiate inter-Korean talks to induce a moratorium on the North’s nuclear and missile tests in return for economic incentives.“The proposal was apparently intended to pursue sports exchanges regardless of, or rather to improve, the political situation, and the PyeongChang Olympics would be a key occasion,” said Koh Yu-hwan, a professor in North Korean studies of Dongguk University.“Just like the Muju delegation, North Korean officials usually come here together with the athletes. Then there would be direct and indirect talks with the South’s government during which the sides may sound out each other’s stances and explore what to do to improve the relationship.”By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com) and Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)