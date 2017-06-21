Big Bang’s Taeyang named honorary ambassador for PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Taeyang (YG Entertainment)

Taeyang of Big Bang has been selected as the face of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games and Winter Paralympics, authorities said Wednesday.The organizing committee for the upcoming Olympics officially named the K-pop superstar its honorary ambassador for the international event in a ceremony held at Seoul Press Center.As the honorary envoy, Taeyang will not only promote the event, but also produce a song dedicated to the PyeongChang Olympics.“Through my performances outside Korea, I’ve learned that (people) can come together as one through music despite their differences in language and culture. I hope that many people would share their dreams and passion through the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics,” Taeyang said.Having debuted in 2006 as a member of Big Bang, the singer was the first of the group to launch his solo career. He has had numerous hits, including “Only Look at Me” and “Eyes, Nose, Lips” at No. 1 on the Billboard K-pop Hot 100 Chart and won song of the year at the 2014 Mnet Asian Music Awards.He is currently preparing for a new album and will hold concerts in Chiba Prefecture, Japan on July 8 and 9 and in Kobe on Aug. 5 and 6.(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)