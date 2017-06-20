Sulli criticized for sadism online

Korean actress, singer and model Choi Jin-ri, better known by her stage name Sulli (Sulli Instagram)

Korean actress, singer and model Choi Jin-ri, better known by her stage name Sulli, was criticized online for posting a video clip on her social media account, which showed a chopped eel being burnt alive with a women saying “Please help me, please help me,” in the background.Following a hailstorm of criticism, Sulli deleted the clip and replaced it with a photo of a barbecued eel. With a provocative movie “Real” already revealing her sensitive body parts, Sulli has been gathering interests online with similar photos that she posted herself.The singer is a former member of Korean girl group f(x). On Aug. 7, 2015, it was announced that Sulli had officially quit the group to pursue her acting career, and that S.M. Entertainment would continue to manage her acting career.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)