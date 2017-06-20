Sulli criticized for sadism online

Following a hailstorm of criticism, Sulli deleted the clip and replaced it with a photo of a barbecued eel. With a provocative movie “Real” already revealing her sensitive body parts, Sulli has been gathering interests online with similar photos that she posted herself.
|Korean actress, singer and model Choi Jin-ri, better known by her stage name Sulli (Sulli Instagram)
The singer is a former member of Korean girl group f(x). On Aug. 7, 2015, it was announced that Sulli had officially quit the group to pursue her acting career, and that S.M. Entertainment would continue to manage her acting career.
By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)