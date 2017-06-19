[Leonid Bershidsky] As US sanctions Russia, Europe says ‘Ouch!’

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo deny dating, again

Published : 2017-06-19 14:29
Updated : 2017-06-19 14:29

Reports claiming that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are dating have once again surfaced, saying the two went on a trip to Bali, Indonesia, together.

Both denied the reports through their respective management agencies Monday.

“Song Joong-ki went to Bali with friends before embarking on promotions for his upcoming film ‘Battleship Island,’” the actor’s agency Blossom Entertainment said.

“While it is true that Song Hye-kyo went to Bali, she went to attend a meeting for a different project. We have confirmed that she did not meet with Song Joong-ki,” said Song Hye-kyo’s agency UAA.

Song Hye-kyo (left) and Song Joong-ki (Herald Pop)

It is not the first time such rumors have surrounded the two, who starred together on hit-drama series “Descendants of the Sun” last year.

The two were spotted dining together in New York City in March, though they denied they were dating then as well.

(doo@heraldcorp.com)





