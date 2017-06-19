Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo deny dating, again

Both denied the reports through their respective management agencies Monday.
“Song Joong-ki went to Bali with friends before embarking on promotions for his upcoming film ‘Battleship Island,’” the actor’s agency Blossom Entertainment said.
“While it is true that Song Hye-kyo went to Bali, she went to attend a meeting for a different project. We have confirmed that she did not meet with Song Joong-ki,” said Song Hye-kyo’s agency UAA.
|Song Hye-kyo (left) and Song Joong-ki (Herald Pop)
It is not the first time such rumors have surrounded the two, who starred together on hit-drama series “Descendants of the Sun” last year.
The two were spotted dining together in New York City in March, though they denied they were dating then as well.
