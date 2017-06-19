Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo deny dating, again

Song Hye-kyo (left) and Song Joong-ki (Herald Pop)

Reports claiming that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are dating have once again surfaced, saying the two went on a trip to Bali, Indonesia, together.Both denied the reports through their respective management agencies Monday.“Song Joong-ki went to Bali with friends before embarking on promotions for his upcoming film ‘Battleship Island,’” the actor’s agency Blossom Entertainment said.“While it is true that Song Hye-kyo went to Bali, she went to attend a meeting for a different project. We have confirmed that she did not meet with Song Joong-ki,” said Song Hye-kyo’s agency UAA.It is not the first time such rumors have surrounded the two, who starred together on hit-drama series “Descendants of the Sun” last year.The two were spotted dining together in New York City in March, though they denied they were dating then as well.(doo@heraldcorp.com)