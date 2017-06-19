‘Okja’ ranks second in ticket reservations despite multiplexes’ boycott

As of Monday, “Okja” accounted for 12 percent of ticket reservations -- 9,257 tickets -- according to the Korean Film Council’s statistics.
The number is significant considering that “Okja” will not be screened at CGV, Lotte Cinema or Megabox, Korea’s largest multiplex cinema chains.
The three companies announced their barring of the movie in protest of the film’s backer Netflix’s decision to release the film simultaneously in theaters and via its online streaming platform.
In Korea, it is customary to have a three-week hold-back period after theatrical release before films are streamed online.
|A scene from “Okja” starring Paul Dano (left) and Steven Yeun (NEW)
|A scene from “Okja,” with Ahn Seo-hyun (Netflix)
Leading in ticket reservations by a huge margin was Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: The Last Knight,” directed by Michael Bay, with 41.6 percent of ticket reservations, or 32,057 tickets.
“Transformers” is set to hit local theaters Wednesday.
“Okja,” meanwhile, is set for release at some 79 theaters around the country.
The film, a story about a young girl from the mountains and an enormous pig, will hit local theaters and Netflix on June 29.
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)