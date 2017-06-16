Convicted ex-Jeonbuk scout found dead at football stadium

A former football club scout convicted of bribing referees was found dead in an apparent suicide at a football stadium, South Korean police said Friday.



The police said a former scout for the K League Classic club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors was found hanged at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. It is Jeonbuk's home stadium.



The police said he had received an eight-month prison term, suspended for two years, last year for bribing two referees in 2013. The scout, who joined Jeonbuk in 2002, was immediately removed from his position after the ruling.



Jeonbuk were docked nine points by the K League's disciplinary committee and fined 100 million won ($88,400) following the scout's conviction last year. They were also expelled from this year's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League and were not given an opportunity to defend their continental title. (Yonhap)