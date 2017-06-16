Ji Chang-wook, Kim So-hyun to dub Japanese film ‘Your Name’

Ji Chang-wook (left) and Kim So-hyun (Glorious Entertainment/Sidus HQ)

(Megabox Plus M)

Actors Ji Chang-wook and Kim So-hyun will dub the 2016 animated film “Your Name.”Ji will immerse himself in the role of Taki, a high school boy living in Tokyo who aspires to become an architect. Meanwhile, Kim will play Mitsuha, a high school girl who lives in a rural town and wishes to move to Tokyo.“Your Name” tells the story of the two high school teenagers who have never met, but get their bodies swapped and fall in love.The rom-com animation premiered here in January and topped the local box office for two weeks in a row. It has become the top-grossing Japanese film of all time.Ji currently stars in SBS’ rom-com drama “Suspicious Partner” as Noh Ji-wook, an all-rounded prosecutor.Kim is playing the female lead in MBC’s drama “Ruler: Master of the Mask” with co-star Yoo Seung-ho.The dubbed version of the fantasy animated flick will hit local theaters on July 13.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@hearldcorp.com)