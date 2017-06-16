Ji Chang-wook, Kim So-hyun to dub Japanese film ‘Your Name’

Ji will immerse himself in the role of Taki, a high school boy living in Tokyo who aspires to become an architect. Meanwhile, Kim will play Mitsuha, a high school girl who lives in a rural town and wishes to move to Tokyo.
|Ji Chang-wook (left) and Kim So-hyun (Glorious Entertainment/Sidus HQ)
“Your Name” tells the story of the two high school teenagers who have never met, but get their bodies swapped and fall in love.
The rom-com animation premiered here in January and topped the local box office for two weeks in a row. It has become the top-grossing Japanese film of all time.
Ji currently stars in SBS’ rom-com drama “Suspicious Partner” as Noh Ji-wook, an all-rounded prosecutor.
Kim is playing the female lead in MBC’s drama “Ruler: Master of the Mask” with co-star Yoo Seung-ho.
|(Megabox Plus M)
The dubbed version of the fantasy animated flick will hit local theaters on July 13.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@hearldcorp.com)