Ji Chang-wook, Kim So-hyun to dub Japanese film ‘Your Name’

Published : 2017-06-16 12:56
Updated : 2017-06-16 12:56

Actors Ji Chang-wook and Kim So-hyun will dub the 2016 animated film “Your Name.”

Ji will immerse himself in the role of Taki, a high school boy living in Tokyo who aspires to become an architect. Meanwhile, Kim will play Mitsuha, a high school girl who lives in a rural town and wishes to move to Tokyo. 

Ji Chang-wook (left) and Kim So-hyun (Glorious Entertainment/Sidus HQ)

“Your Name” tells the story of the two high school teenagers who have never met, but get their bodies swapped and fall in love.

The rom-com animation premiered here in January and topped the local box office for two weeks in a row. It has become the top-grossing Japanese film of all time.

Ji currently stars in SBS’ rom-com drama “Suspicious Partner” as Noh Ji-wook, an all-rounded prosecutor.

Kim is playing the female lead in MBC’s drama “Ruler: Master of the Mask” with co-star Yoo Seung-ho.

(Megabox Plus M)

The dubbed version of the fantasy animated flick will hit local theaters on July 13.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@hearldcorp.com)

