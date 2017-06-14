T-ara returns as quartet with ‘What’s My Name’

T-ara performs during a showcase held Wednesday in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Back from brink of disbandment, T-ara unveiled its 13th album, “What’s My Name,” Wednesday.The nine-track record is the 13th from K-pop’s longest running group, and the first since Boram and Soyeon left last month. It contains seven songs, including four solo tunes from Qri, Eunjung, Hyomin and Jiyeon, along with a Chinese version and an instrumental version of the title track.According to agency MBK Entertainment, the latest album carries a significant amount of each members’ messages.“This album is different in that a lot of our thoughts and opinions were reflected in it, from choreography to the overall concept. Which is why we feel more attached to it,” said Eunjung during a showcase for the EP in Seoul.“What’s My Name” is a standard up-tempo dance number with a hint of tropical house, written by producer and songwriter Brave Brothers.Another song that stands out is “20090729,” which has a personal significance to the band in that it indicates the date of T-ara’s debut eight years ago on July 29, 2009.But the song and EP almost never came to be, as the group nearly disbanded last month due to a bumpy re-signing process.Jiyeon said they each feel attached to the group that they have spent nearly eight years with.“I think people tend to remember our troubles more, but we did receive so much love,” she said.Such troubles have included a bullying controversy in 2012 that hit its popularity hard, and ended with Ryu Hwa-young leaving the band. A recent internet post by a self-proclaimed former staff member of T-ara, however, pinned the blame on Ryu.The bandmates did not definitively say whether December will be the end of T-ara. The remaining quartet has agreed to remain together at least until the end of this year.“So much time has passed, and I am cautious about addressing the issue,” said Eunjung.“A lot has happened in the past eight, nine years, but we’ve felt like we don’t want it to end. ... We did learn a lot, and we feel so attached. We don’t yet want to let it go,” said Qri.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)