Korea's bottled water market to reach W1tr by 2020

South Korea’s bottled water market is expected to surpass 1 trillion won ($890 million) by 2020 on the back of rising popularity among single-person households and the use of online shopping platforms, according to a local market research firm.



Between 2010 and 2016, the bottled water market posted average annual growth of 6.7 percent, while the average growth of overall nonalcoholic beverages was relatively lower at 4.7 percent during the same period, according to a report from Taurus Investment and Securities last Wednesday.



In 2016, Korea’s bottled water market was worth 740 billion won, gaining 15.5 percent on-year. In 2015, the domestic sales of bottled water was valued at some 640 billion won, the report showed.





(Yonhap)