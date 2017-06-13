Moon nominates four more ministers

(Yonhap)

The Moon Jae-in administration’s Cabinet nominations are picking up pace, with four more minister nominees named Tuesday.President Moon tapped a software engineer for the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning; a former lawmaker and administrator for the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs; a scholar and activist for the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family; and a career civil servant for the Ministry of Unification. Following Tuesday’s announcement, nominations for two ministerial positions remain: minister of health and welfare and minister of trade, industry and energy.To lead the Science Ministry, Moon nominated You Young-min, a software engineer by training, who has headed the Posco Research Institute and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency.“(You) is the right person for successfully carrying out the ministry’s tasks and for preparing for the ‘fourth industrial revolution,’” Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Park Soo-hyun said, describing him as a man of a “convergent leadership.”For the first minister of unification of his administration, the president chose Cho Myoung-gyon, who built his career with the ministry. Cho also served as a secretary on unification and national security issues to former President Roh Moo-hyun. This is the first time a unification minister nominee has been selected from within the ministry’s ranks.“(Cho) is a former civil servant well-versed in (matters related to) inter-Korean summits and North Korean (policy) strategy,” Park said, adding that Cho has a clear understanding of the Moon administration’s North Korean policies and inter-Korean issues.Along with the nominees for the unification and science ministers, former Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Yung-rok was tapped to lead the Agriculture Ministry.Kim served two terms in the National Assembly from 2008 to 2016, before which he served as a deputy governor of South Jeolla Province and chief of Wando County, South Jeolla Province.For the position of minister of gender equality and family, Sungkyunkwan University history professor Chung Hyun-back was nominated.Chung has been involved in civic activism and served as a co-leader of the nongovernmental organization People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy.“(Chung) will strengthen support for enabling women to work and ensuring the safety and health of youths,” Park said. He added that she is expected to play a role in renegotiating the agreement on wartime sexual slavery, which the new administration has criticized as unfair.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)