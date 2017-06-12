Jeju Air launches LCC Value Alliance

(Yonhap)

Aekyung Group’s air carrier Jeju Air has launched a new alliance for low-cost carriers with seven airlines in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the airliner Monday.Under the alliance, customers will be able to buy connecting flight tickets from Jeju Air and Cebu Pacific Air via the Jeju Air website.The alliance includes Jeju Air, Cebu Pacific Air, Nok Airlines, NokScoot, Scoot, Tigerair Singapore, Tigerair Australia and Vanilla Air.Once additional code-shared routes are added, Jeju Air passengers will be able to fly through connections to destinations not currently offered by the airline including cities in Australia, Indonesia, India and Saudi Arabia.The alliance will help Jeju Air offer long-haul flights without adding additional long-haul aircraft and reduce operating costs at overseas destinations, according to the airline.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)