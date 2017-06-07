Kim Hyun-joong storms Japan’s daily Oricon chart with ‘re:wind’

Singer-actor Kim Hyun-joong (Universal Music Japan)

Singer-actor Kim Hyun-joong’s album “re:wind,” released in Japan on Tuesday, has topped the daily Oricon chart, Japan’s largest music chart.The album secured the No. 1 spot on the chart and sold 21,377 copies on the first day of its release. It was his first album since he completed his compulsory military service in February.Prior to its release, the singer dropped a teaser clip for the album through Universal Music Japan’s YouTube channel. Before publicity began for the album, the artist was charged with drunk driving in March. However, his agency Key East Entertainment decided to proceed with his scheduled activities.On April 29, Kim held his first meet and greet in four years, titled “2017 Kim Hyun-jooong Fan Meeting: Anemone,” in Seoul.Starting from Wednesday in Shizuoka, Kim kicked off his solo tour “Inner Core” in Japan. He will visit a total of 16 cities, including Fukuoka, Kobe, Nagoya, Yokohama and Osaka, until July 24.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)