K-pop idols produce, act on own web entertainment series, ‘Idol Drama Operation Team’

For KBS’s latest experiment in combining drama and variety show, Mamamoo’s Moonbyul, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, Lovelyz’ Baby Soul, Sonamoo’s D.ana, Oh My Girl’s YooA and Jeon So-mi and Kim So-hee, former members of now-disbanded project group I.O.I, have picked up their pens instead of a microphone.
|The cast of KBS TV’s entertainment series “Idol Drama Operation Team” pose with the program’s producer Ko Kuk-jin during a press conference at the Time Square mall in Seoul on Thursday. (KBS)
“Before idols shine on the stage, they undergo years of rigorous training. There are also many trainees who work hard in the shadows. I wanted to show viewers how idols can only shine through these unseen efforts,” said the program’s producer Ko Kuk-jin at a press conference for “Idol Drama Operation Team” held at the Time Square mall in western Seoul on Thursday. “The seven members well represent today’s K-pop singers. They wrote their own stories and acted in their own roles. I hope our cast members can shed some light on those unseen trainees and those who wish to become K-pop stars.”
The cast members expressed their thoughts on writing and acting in the semi-autobiographical program.
|The cast of KBS TV’s entertainment series “Idol Drama Operation Team” pose during a press conference at the Time Square mall in Seoul on Thursday. (KBS)
“To be honest, at first I thought that the seven of us would not fit in with each other, since we’re all from very different groups. However, now I think that is our charm,” said Moonbyul, who plays the de facto leader of the seven-member cast.
Seulgi said she initially fidgeted but later got to relax after getting tips and cheers from other bandmates.
Kim expressed confidence, having once played the lead role in the 2012 web drama “The God of Music.”
Since the cast members write and act in the show, many of the participants felt it was too real at times.
|The cast of KBS TV’s entertainment series “Idol Drama Operation Team” pose during a press conference at the Time Square mall in Seoul on Thursday. (KBS)
“It wasn’t too difficult to write the script since we were writing about ourselves, but it was rather cringe inducing! However, after going through that process once, things got so much better. I actually thought it was funny that even other members felt that way too,” said Baby Soul.
“I am grateful that B1A4’s Jinyoung who is in the same agency with me wrote the lead track of the show,” YooA said. “The title is ‘Deep Blue Eyes’ and it’s set to drop on music streaming sites in mid-June,” she added.
“Idol Drama Operation Team” tells each member’s personal anecdotes in the show business and the hardships they go through to debut as a girl group, “The Girl Next Door.”
|Poster for KBS TV’s entertainment series “Idol Drama Operation Team” (KBS)
The show premiered on Thursday on Naver TV and YouTube. So far, three episodes have been webcast.
The program will air on KBS Joy and KBS World at 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting June 10.
“Since the cast has countless fans overseas as well, we thought the morning time is the perfect time for us to broadcast the show,” Koh said.
Dynamic Duo, Kim Chung-ha, Shin Hyun-joon, Jeon So-min, now-defunct Wonder Girls’ member Hyelim and others are slated to make cameo appearances later on.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)