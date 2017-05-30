Moon to meet with ex-U.N. chief Ban this week

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet with former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon later this week to share views on South Korea-U.S. ties ahead of his first summit with Donald Trump, an official said Tuesday.



Moon and Ban are scheduled to meet at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Friday, a day after the former South Korean foreign minister returns home, according to the Cheong Wa Dae official.



"It's true that (the two) are scheduled to meet in line with former Secretary-General Ban's offer to assist the new administration in foreign affairs," the official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.



In a phone conversation earlier this month, Ban was quoted as telling Moon he would do his best to help whenever necessary.



"With the South Korea-US summit ahead, it is the time to receive advice," the official added.



Ban is expected to share recent developments in US politics and government and offer advice for the summit slated for late June.



He left South Korea in April to lecture as a visiting professor at Harvard University. (Yonhap)