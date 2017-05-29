Samsung SDI unveils new ESS products for European homes

The battery and ESS developer said it will display a full lineup of residential ESS products at Intersolar Europe 2017 running from Tuesday through Thursday in Munich, Germany.
Intersolar is one of leading international exhibitions for the ESS and solar industries. Samsung has been participating in the trade show since 2012.
|A Samsung SDI booth is set at the Energy Storage Europe 2017 exhibition in March. (Samsung SDI)
At the exhibition, Samsung SDI will highlight its residential ESS module lineup of high-capacity ESS modules and high-voltage ESS modules.
Samsung SDI’s high-capacity ESS modules are scalable to 39 basic modules with the capacity of 4.8kWh. This means the storage capacity can increase up to 39 times or that a maximum of 188kWh can be stored, amounting to 20 days’ power consumption by an average European household.
One of the advantages of Samsung SDI’s residential ESS modules is high scalability, the company said. It plans to provide ESS modules tailored to various needs of European ESS makers by applying differentiated scalability.
At the event, the company is also debuting high-voltage ESS modules that can scale up to 600 volts from the current 50 volts. High-voltage battery modules enable homes to save costs of parts needed for voltage transformation.
According to market researcher B3, global sales of residential ESS products are forecast to surge around 16 percent annually to about 146,000 units by 2020. Samsung SDI had the largest share in the global residential ESS market last year with 30 percent, it said.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)