18 soldiers commissioned in Korea's 'Talpiot' program

Eighteen South Korean soldiers were commissioned Friday as second lieutenants under the local military's program modeled after Israel's Talpiot training program, the defense ministry said.



They will serve at the Agency for Defense Development, the country's state agency for research and development in defense technology, for three years. They are 14 army officers, two naval and two air force ones.



The Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning launched the program for college students in 2014. It marks the first time that soldiers have been commissioned under the program.Talpiot, literally meaning "best of the best," is the Israeli military's elite training program for recruits with outstanding academic ability in science and technology.Beneficiaries are allowed to specialize in the defense technology field and study more, while serving in the military.The ministries said they will continue to pick candidates for the program on an annual basis. (Yonhap)