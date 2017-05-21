Hyundai’s Kona likely to face production delay

Its labor and management are locking horns to reach an agreement on the scale of new car parts to be adopted for Kona, working hours as well as the number of workers to be assigned.
|(Yonhap)
As Kona is expected to be launched within the first half of this year, the labor union’s sales committee has been emphasizing the need to advance its production.
However, the company is still struggling as the production schedule has been halted, said an official from Hyundai Motor.
By Yim Ji-min (jiminy@heraldcorp.com)