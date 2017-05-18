Moon leads nation in revisit of Gwangju uprising

President Moon Jae-in hugs Kim So-hyung, whose father was killed during the May 18th Gwangju Uprising, during a ceremony marking the 37th anniversary of the democratic movement in the southern city of Gwangju on Thursday. (Yonhap)

GWANGJU -- Over the past decade, May 18 National Cemetery in southern city Gwangju has been a subject of political tension, with a sense of dissatisfaction roaming in the annual commemoration of the pro-democracy uprising in 1980.This year was different. Liberal President Moon Jae-in changed the mood upon taking office after two consecutive conservative presidents. While sorrow remained for the tragedy, the 37th anniversary was honored with the biggest number of participants, some 10,000, since the day was designated as a national anniversary in 1997.“I dare tell you here and now that the new Moon Jae-in government stands in line with the legacy of the Gwangju Democratization Movement,” Moon said in his address at the national cemetery.The May 18 Democratic Uprising was a pro-democracy movement in 1980, where citizens protested against the military dictatorship of Gen. Chun Doo-hwan. He took power through a military coup and expanded the martial law throughout the country, shutting down universities and banning political speeches.As more than 200,000 Gwangju citizens took to the streets, hundreds were killed and wounded during the nine-day protest as Chun ordered the most violent crackdown in the nation’s modern history.At the time, it was defined as a riot with North Korea masterminding the developments.The previous conservative presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye had only paid tribute in the annual event and had prime ministers and other high-ranking officials to take their roles.Moon said he would conduct a thorough investigation into the 1980 event and find out who is responsible for the bloody attack, indirectly pointing at the then-Commander in Chief, Chun himself.“The new government will exert efforts in finding out the truth about that day, including who ordered the first shot (at civilians) and hold (the person in charge) to account.”Moon also reiterated his earlier promise to include the May 18 spirit in the nation’s Constitution, so people can learn about and remember the country’s history of democratization.The new leader’s support uplifted the sentiments of the survivors and the bereaved families.“What Moon is doing is for the people of the nation. I am glad he has acted to acknowledge the historical event,” Yang Don-sil, 87, told The Korea Herald. She lost her sixth son, Kim Yong-pyo in the bloody crackdown.Lee Chang-hee was arrested, tortured and jailed only two months after he enrolled at the Chonnam National University in 1980.“I feel guilty to be alive in front of all the victims here,” the 55-year-old said, sitting in a wheelchair in the front of the stage. He said that he can now finally breathe, as he could not for the past 10 years with the conservative presidents in office.Another survivor of the brutal incident recalled his experience as a trauma and refused to talk about it. Still, he said the politically controversial song, “March for the Beloved,” should be set as the official ceremonial tune.At the end of the Thursday’s ceremony, the song rang across as the entire audience chanted in unison, as President Moon ordered last Friday that the song be part of the official ceremony.In the past conservative governments, the part was downsized to a choir-singing since the Lee Myung-bak took the administration in 2009.Pee Woo-jin, who was appointed Wednesday as the new chief of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, also attended the event.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)