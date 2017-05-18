[Newsmaker] New Veteran Affairs Chief breaks glass ceiling

Retired Army Lt. Col. Pee Woo-jin speaks to reporters after a press conference at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The Veteran Affairs Ministry was created in 1961 as a state body dedicated to war veterans and retired solders. But in reality, it looked more like an old guards’ network where retired generals and senior officials were handpicked from their own exclusive inner circles and devoted most of their tenure to supporting their own subordinates.The decadeslong tradition may come to an end, with a new chief -- looking drastically different from predecessors, taking office Thursday.President Moon Jae-in appointed a retired female Army colonel who worked as a human rights activist, an unlikely choice for the position that has been criticized for promoting chauvinistic ideas under the past conservative governments.Ret. Lt. Col. Pi Woo-jin sworn in as the 29th Minister of Patriots and Veteran Affairs on Thursday, becoming the first women to lead the agency. Her appointment was announced a day earlier by Cheong Wa Dae, which touted it as an epitome of “glass-ceiling.”“I think veteran affairs is the future and the past of our national security,” said Pi in a press conference on Thursday. “I understand that some veteran families feel a sense of isolation. I will focus my policy on supporting veteran families.” Commissioned as an Army officer in 1978, Pi has served in various roles until she left the army in 2009. Among them was an Army helicopter pilot, a position that has rarely been assigned to female officers. She was known to be the first-generation female helicopter pilot.But her decorative military career was only a part of the limelight surrounding her. During her 30-year career, she has spoken out against deep-rooted barriers against female soldiers and pervasive sexual harassment by male superiors.One of the most popular cases is her legal battel with the Defense Ministry over its decision to discharge Pi in 2005 after she developed a breast cancer and underwent treatment. After a three year legal fight, she was able to return to the army.“It was wrong to force me to discharge because I don’t have any trouble performing my duties,” she said in a media interview after the trial. Her cancer developed in only one of her breasts, but she later removed the other because “it bothers when working at a military job.”Her case sparked criticism over the military’s forced discharge against those with a serious illness. In 2007, the Defense Ministry changed its rules, allowing the injured or diseased soldiers to continue their service in the military.She was also known for advocating female soldiers’ rights in in the military, where superior jobs were dominated by male soldiers who often belittled female subordinates, treating them as if they should entertain male superiors.In an interview with a local magazine in 2006, Pi said she was removed from her post after protesting against her commander, who had ordered her to bring a young female non-commissioned officer to a drinking party.Notorious for inviting the female NCO to his own drinking party, the commander, Pi said, had asked her to send the NCO in “fancy clothes.” Upon hearing the order, she instructed the NCO to wear a battle dress uniform.“What I expected of the Amry is to create an environment where every female solider can follow the military career the same way as male soldiers can. I will fight to the end until I see that no single female soldiers are discriminated against in the military,” Pi said in the interview.By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)