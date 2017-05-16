Korean President Moon names special envoy to Vatican

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has named a special envoy to deliver his personal greetings to Pope Francis, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.



Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong will soon head to the Vatican to deliver the new South Korean president's message to the head of the Roman Catholic church, Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.



President Moon Jae-in(left) met with Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong in March. (Yonhap)

"President Moon Jae-in plans to send a special envoy to the Vatican to mark the 70th anniversary of the Vatican sending its diplomatic mission to the country and to help improve the Korea-Holy See relationship," it said.It added the dispatch of a special envoy also reflected the new South Korean government's active intention to strengthen their cooperation for peace and security of the Korean Peninsula.Archbishop Kim currently serves as the head of a South Korean association of bishops.He is one of only six special envoys named since the president came into office last week. The others include envoys to the United States, Japan, China and Russia. (Yonhap)