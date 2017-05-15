‘G-Dragon’ forest opens in Jeju

|Forest Kwon Ji-yong (Yonhap)
The project was co-organized by G-Dragon’s official fan site Always-GD and Tree Planet, a Seoul-based crowdfunding service for forest planting.
The two organizations began the project in August last year to create the forest on Jeju in celebration of G-Dragon’s upcoming 29th birthday on Aug. 18. It marks the first star-named forest.
Products harvested in the forest will be donated to charity and social events such as citrus picking activity.
“We are glad to open the forest in such a beautiful city like Seogwipo,” a representative of Tree Planet said.
“We hope the G-Dragon forest becomes a rising tourist attraction in the city.”
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)