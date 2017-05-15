Turkey blocks German lawmaker visit to soldiers at air base

‘G-Dragon’ forest opens in Jeju

Published : 2017-05-15 17:48
Updated : 2017-05-15 17:48

A special forest to celebrate G-Dragon’s birthday opened on Jeju Island.

Forest Kwon Ji-yong (Yonhap)
The forest, named after the artist’s real name Kwon Ji-yong, had its opening at the Citrus Museum in Seogwipo Sunday. A total of 50 citrus trees have been planted in the forest located within the museum.

The project was co-organized by G-Dragon’s official fan site Always-GD and Tree Planet, a Seoul-based crowdfunding service for forest planting.

The two organizations began the project in August last year to create the forest on Jeju in celebration of G-Dragon’s upcoming 29th birthday on Aug. 18. It marks the first star-named forest.

Products harvested in the forest will be donated to charity and social events such as citrus picking activity.

“We are glad to open the forest in such a beautiful city like Seogwipo,” a representative of Tree Planet said.

“We hope the G-Dragon forest becomes a rising tourist attraction in the city.”

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

