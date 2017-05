‘G-Dragon’ forest opens in Jeju

Forest Kwon Ji-yong (Yonhap)

A special forest to celebrate G-Dragon’s birthday opened on Jeju Island.The forest, named after the artist’s real name Kwon Ji-yong, had its opening at the Citrus Museum in Seogwipo Sunday. A total of 50 citrus trees have been planted in the forest located within the museum.The project was co-organized by G-Dragon’s official fan site Always-GD and Tree Planet, a Seoul-based crowdfunding service for forest planting.The two organizations began the project in August last year to create the forest on Jeju in celebration of G-Dragon’s upcoming 29th birthday on Aug. 18. It marks the first star-named forest.Products harvested in the forest will be donated to charity and social events such as citrus picking activity.“We are glad to open the forest in such a beautiful city like Seogwipo,” a representative of Tree Planet said.“We hope the G-Dragon forest becomes a rising tourist attraction in the city.”By Hong Dam-young ( lotus@heraldcorp.com