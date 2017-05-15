[Seoul Saunter] Sharosugil, where exotic eateries rub shoulders with traditional marketplace

A view of Sharosu-gil, located on Gwanak-ro 14-gil, Gwangak-gu, near Seoul National University (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

The Melting Pot - It serves homemade burgers with fat, 200-gram patties, mozzarella, mushrooms and a special white sauce. 2 Gwanak-ro 14-gagil, Gwanak-gu







Moules Francaise & Frites - Owned by a Korean chef who craved genuine French food after returning from his studies in Europe. It serves French-style mussels, delivered fresh daily, french fries, beer cocktails and pasta. 22 Gwanak-ro 14-gil, Gwanak-gu







Cafe Sanda - It serves quality hand-drip coffee varieties, including the Yemen Mocha Matari beloved by legendary artist Vincent Van Gogh, with porcelain drippers. 22-13 Nakseongdae-ro, Gwanak-gu







Nangman Salon - It serves a number of cocktails by an experienced bartender and over 20 types of flavored beer (yam, cookie, red bean paste, and more). 30 Gwanak-ro 14-gil, Gwanak-gu







Sweet Balance - It serves hearty salads topped with duck, chicken, salmon and avocado as well as green juices with kale, apple and beet. 99 Gwanak-ro 14-gil, Gwanak-gu







Oriental Sojupub - Art meets food in this museum-like space, which serves fusion dishes with Korean, Chinese and Japanese influences. Works of art by local, amateur artists are hung on its walls. 22 Gwanak-ro 14-gil, Gwanak-gu







Sha - It serves charcoal-grilled prime beef with an assortment of rare craft beers. 27 Nambu Ringway 234-gil, Gwanak-gu