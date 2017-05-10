People's messages to Moon Jae-in

Yang Sung-hoon, 36, newlywed living in Incheon





“The new government should provide policies that provide much-needed assistance for newlyweds to find and fund housing.



“I think they can set aside some funds to provide long-term leases -- probably 5-10-year leases -- maybe with newlyweds being the first in line for those.



Jeon Yong-ha, 27, job seeker in Seoul





“I hope the new administration builds a system that can help job seekers review what they lack when they fail to get employed.



“This way job seekers can prepare better for the next job interview. The government should also make companies return resumes or applications to the job applicants.



Choi Hwee-young, 27, performance planning industry worker





“Many believe that those who work in art, sports and the performance industry make little money and live a life that is removed from reality.



“I hope our new leader can break the stereotype of those who work hard chasing their dreams -- help them to receive more respect and support.



Kim Se-yule, 38, manager at Redcap Tour





“Dear President, I and my spouse don’t want our daughter -- Kim Ju-ah in her first year at an elementary school -- to spend too much time memorizing English words and wrestling with math questions when she goes to middle and high school.



“We believe few Koreans would deny that cramming for exams at school has hampered the development of creativity of students over the past few decades.



Eun Jong-hun, 28, assistant film director





Freedom of expression, guarantee of diversity, the principle of “support without interference,” and a system where artists and creators can take control of culture-related policies -- these are the things I ask of the new administration with regard to the film industry.



Dong Jong-in, 61, joint head of Korea Association of Energy, Climate Change and Environment





“Each candidate’s party had put out pledges regarding fine dust issues, and it’s a sign that they are being taken seriously. But the pledges lack details on finding the root cause of rising fine dust levels and how much it will cost to implement anti-pollution plans.



“The new administration should start by creating a database that helps identify various sources of air pollution.



Lee Seung-ha, 36, working mom with a 4-year-old child





“Dear President, I am a working mother living in the city and as much as I appreciate the government’s child care allowance, what I truly need is a reliable place that will take care of my daughter in times of need.



“Also, I strongly ask that the new government take the worsening fine dust situation seriously, as it will cause irrevocable damage to the health and development of our children.



Kang Sung-woo, 32, Gwangjang Market street vendor





All I want is for the newly elected president to just allow us to run our business and for the president to do his job well. When presidents did not do their job properly, I saw my business in trouble and my livelihood at stake.



As a vendor, I have watched the number of Chinese customers decrease to nearly zero. But, I don’t have a say here, because I know that national security is a graver matter than a cup of juice.



I am rather concerned about my girlfriend who has not been able to find a stable job.



Rhyu Jung-bum, 35, Mesh Korea CEO





“As a founder of a Korean startup, I would ask our new president to relax excessive regulations that limit business opportunities. It is necessary and important to have regulations in order to prevent foreseeable social problems. But often, we see that some regulations are too excessive, preventing startups from proceeding with their businesses smoothly. They are, rather, hurdles to us.



Ahn Chan-il, director of the World North Korea Research Center, North Korean defector living in South Korea since 1979





“After a decade of engagement policy and another of a pressure campaign, South Korea is at a crossroads on its approach toward the North and unification. I hope the new government will find a third way, blending the Sunshine Policy and pressure, which could close the gap between the two Koreas, build trust and lay the groundwork for unification.



“The path to unification would open if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un abandons nuclear weapons and comes forward with a message of peace. But he is unlikely to do so unless the US signs a peace treaty and withdraws its troops from the peninsula.



Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch





“South Korea’s new president should recognize that all Koreans, regardless of whether they are living north or south of the 38th parallel, deserve to have their human rights protected, their freedom assured and their dignity respected. The new leader should recognize that it’s time to end the polarization and politicization of human rights dialogue in South Korea between left and right, with each side asserting they are right and the other side is wrong.



“Yes, the UN Commission of Inquiry established beyond a doubt that the Pyongyang government has committed crimes against humanity against the people of North Korea, and we all need to work to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their crimes. But that certainly doesn’t mean that South Korea can ignore its own human rights problems that must be urgently addressed, like abuses of labor rights, discrimination against women at home and in the workplace, violence and abuse against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons, restrictions on freedom of expression and peaceful public assembly, and abusive treatment of migrant workers from other countries.



Oh Yun-mi, 33, a soon-to-be working mom who expects twin boys in August





Hong Min-ji, 35, a lecturer at the Chinaro Chinese language institution, from Seoul (left)





I hope the new government will implement a principled policy that promotes a balanced relationship between Korea and China. I am keen to see the issues regarding the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system resolved in an amicable and peaceful manner so that those who are engaged in China-related work can be at ease again.



As all Koreans wish, the new government should also heed the voices of the people, taking it as its innate duty.









Jin Minghua, 30, a lecturer at the Chinaro Chinese language institution, from Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China (right)





Ryu Wang-sik, 59, retiree





Ryu Wang-sik worked for one of the country’s largest family-run conglomerates for 32 years.



“The new president should set out to reform the chaebol to rule out unjust misconduct and corporate crimes. They are privatizing companies even though they hold a very small stake. Their influence likens them to emperors. Decades of corruption must be stamped out. The nation’s companies, as well as the economy, remain vulnerable to ‘ownership crises' as long as corruption continues to exist,” Ryu said.



Chang Sung-ho, 28, investment banker at a Tokyo-based financial firm





Lee Hyeon-song, 32, lawyer living in London





Park Se-jin, 29, Seoul-based artist





“I want South Korean society to be fair and just and, above all, open to all those who pursue their dreams.



“I live with money earned by holding part-time jobs at bars and convenience stores. I manage to buy the material for my painting, but then I cannot rent a venue to show and sell my works. It is a vicious circle.



“Living as an artist and chasing my dream seems impossible without financial support from one’s parents.



“I hope the new government expands welfare for artists, especially fledgling ones.



Udaya Rai, president of the Seoul-Gyeonggi-Incheon Migrants’ Trade Union





“Compared to 15 years ago, migrant workers’ lives are not at all better off. The Korean government thinks it should help us because we are from poor countries.



“We have not been allowed to take paid days off or change workplaces as we wish under the current Employment Permit System. We have been pressured to work longer hours than Korean peers, but earned less.



So Sung-wook, 26, Solidarity for LGBT Human Rights of Korea activist





“I hope South Korea becomes a society where someone like me, who is gay, can lead a safe and happy life. I want to reveal who I am and my sexual orientation without my existence being denied.



“I was outraged and sad when presidential candidates, except for one, said they opposed our existence. It is the new president’s job to fight discrimination against sexual minorities rather than wait for things to change.



Amanda Melgarejo Bastos, American, English teacher





I hope the air quality in Korea improves and that the foreign community can have more confidence in Korean law enforcement.



I developed tonsillitis almost immediately after arriving in Korea and it has never gone away. I want to know where all the pollution is coming from because even if half of it is from the deserts in China, the other half coming from Korea needs to be investigated and cleared away.



Lee Jin-ock, Korea Womens’ Political Solidarity director





“Korean society has shifted responsibility for giving birth, raising children and maintaining careers to women, so women’s lives as mothers and workers have become more vulnerable.



“Policies themselves cannot solve the gender inequality problem. It is good to expand parental leave. But only regular workers are entitled to such paid parental leave. If not embraced by companies, women will continue to suffer from the burden of child-rearing alone.



Choi Jung-wha, president of Corea Image Communications Institute and professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies





“Korea would benefit greatly from a president who prioritizes cultural communications with communities around the world. I want our new leader to raise our national prestige up a notch, so that citizens of the world feel compelled to do many interesting things with Korea.



“Our country also needs a leader who can demonstrate to our young people that everything is within our grasp given our creative exertion -- that the world is our oyster. Emmanuel Macron, the freshly elected soon-to-be president of France, when he came to Korea in late 2014 as an economic minister exemplified that spirit in a 40-minute off-the-cuff speech.



Park Sung-min, 31, Occupational and Environmental Health doctor at Inha University Hospital





“As a whole, I want policies to head in a direction where it diminishes social discrimination. There are existing bills that ban discrimination against disabilities, but I’m not sure it’s well-abided,” said Park who was permanently paralyzed from the waist down from a skiing accident in college.



“There are companies that would rather pay fines than actually hire disabled employees. Even if they succeed in getting the job, most disabled persons soon resign due to lack of support and infrastructure.”



Lim Won-sun, 54, head of Korean Academy of Multicultural Family





“The new administration should establish a new immigration services body that can comprehensively deal with issues related to multicultural families. Currently there are ministries and organizations proceeding with similar projects, which is very inefficient. In addition, the government bodies should be watched closely on their management because the services and monetary budgets offered are often not fully delivered.



“I wish the government would acknowledge that, while multicultural families need attention, they are also members of society, existing as another form in the diversifying family culture in Korea.



Lee Min-young, 18, Silim High School





“I believe the key for good leadership is the ability to listen to the people. The former president lacked that skill and failed to care for the livelihoods of the citizens. I hope the new president is more considerate.



“I get my voting right next year after I turn 19. I wish the new leader would lower the voting age. Eighteen-year-olds are old enough to think about policies and decide on the leader who will affect their lives for the next five years.



