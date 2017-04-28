Park Bo-gum, Irene to emcee Singapore tour of 'Music Bank'

(KBS)

Popular music show "Music Bank" will hold its first overseas concert in two years in Singapore in August, KBS said Friday.The music show on KBS 2TV will take place at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Center on Aug. 4, the latest date of its global tour of countries including France, Chile, Turkey and Mexico that started in 2011.Actor Park Bo-gum and Irene from girl group Red Velvet, former hosts, will get together once again to emcee the special show.The upcoming Singapore show will feature popular K-pop stars like SHINee, CNBLUE, BTS, Mamamoo and Red Velvet. It will be broadcast on KBS 2TV at the end of August.The network said the previous overseas concerts have attracted more than 180,000 K-pop fans. They were aired on its global channel KBS World. (Yonhap)