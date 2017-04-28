Park Bo-gum, Irene to emcee Singapore tour of 'Music Bank'

The music show on KBS 2TV will take place at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Center on Aug. 4, the latest date of its global tour of countries including France, Chile, Turkey and Mexico that started in 2011.
|(KBS)
The upcoming Singapore show will feature popular K-pop stars like SHINee, CNBLUE, BTS, Mamamoo and Red Velvet. It will be broadcast on KBS 2TV at the end of August.
The network said the previous overseas concerts have attracted more than 180,000 K-pop fans. They were aired on its global channel KBS World. (Yonhap)