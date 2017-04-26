2,917 stairs to the top of Korea’s highest skyscraper

Over 950 people from around the world gathered Sunday at Lotte World Tower to do one thing: climb up 123 floors -- or 2,917 stairs to be exact.



Gripping banisters and taking the stairs two at a time, the climbers aimed to run up the top of South Korea’s tallest skyscraper located in Songpa-gu, eastern Seoul, as part of an international race hosted by the Vertical World Circuit.



“I’ve always enjoyed pushing myself past the limit,” said Park Soon-eek as he was warming up in the Arena Square near the start line.





Professional athletes shoot forward at the starting signal (Lotte Corp.)

Lotte World Tower (Lotte Corp.)