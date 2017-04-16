Mercedes-Benz Korea moves to foster Korean tech leaders

In celebrating its 130 years of leading the automotive industry with innovative technologies, Mercedes-Benz Korea is working to expand its contribution to pass on its technology prowess and foster young talents.



Early last month, Mercedes-Benz Korea signed a memorandum of understanding to support the launch of the Ausbildung program in Korea, in cooperation with the Korean-Germany Chamber of Commerce and Industry.





Students attend an Automotive Mechatronic Traineeship program offered by Mercedes-Benz Korea. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)