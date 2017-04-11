Accomplice nabbed in Incheon teen murder case

A 19-year-old girl was arrested without a warrant for allegedly helping the 17-year-old suspected murderer to abandon the victim’s dismembered body.
|(Screen captured from SBS)
She is accused of leaving part of the body at a subway station at the request of Kim, who was arrested on March 29 for allegedly kidnapping and killing the 8-year-old girl in Incheon.
During the investigation of Kim last week, the police had secured the statement that she gave a paper bag containing some parts of the dead body to a girl she used to know.
According to the police, Kim left her apartment in Incheon at 4:09 p.m., after murdering the victim, and met her accomplice at a subway station in Seoul at 4:30 p.m. She abandoned parts of the damaged corpse on the rooftop of her apartment and gave the rest wrapped in plastic bags to an accomplice in a brown paper bag.
The two had walked through the streets of Seoul for three hours, eating snacks. Kim returned to the subway station near her home in Incheon from Seoul at 9:47 p.m.
Kim and her accomplice got to know each other through social media in February.
“The accomplice was not found to be at the scene of the murder when Kim killed the victim and damaged the body. She is denying the charge, but an arrest warrant will be filed,” a police official said.
By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)