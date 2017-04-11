Gong Yoo to be featured on CNN’s ‘Talk Asia’

Actor Gong Yoo (Management Soop)

Actor Gong Yoo (Management Soop)

Actor Gong Yoo will appear on the CNN talk show “Talk Asia,” according to the actor’s agency, Management Soop.“Gong Yoo had an interview with ‘Talk Asia’ on April 3. The talk show wanted to feature the actor on the program since his popularity is soaring after starring in tvN’s drama ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,’” the agency said.“Talk Asia” is a weekly half-hour interview show on CNN International. It is produced at CNN’s Asia-Pacific region headquarters in Hong Kong. The talk show focuses on prominent figures in the arts, politics, sports and business. Each week, a newsmaker and the show’s host have an in-depth conversation.Guests who have appeared on the show include Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga and Jason Mraz. Korean celebrities such as former figure skater Kim Yu-na, boy band Big Bang and Psy have been interviewed on the show as well.Gong Yoo has been enjoying high popularity after starring in the romance film “A Man and A Woman,” zombie blockbuster “Train to Busan,” thriller film “The Age of Shadows” and tvN’s megahit drama “Guardian” in 2016.The episode featuring Gong Yoo’s interview will air on CNN at the end of April.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)