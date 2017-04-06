Samsung ordered to pay $11 million to Huawei over patent case

Samsung Electronics’ three subsidiaries in China were ordered by the regional court to pay $11.6 million to Huawei over patent cases, according to news reports Thursday.The regional court in Quanzhou reportedly ordered Samsung Electronics’ subsidiaries, including Samsung China Investment and two units of Samsung Electronics in Huizhou and Tianjin, to pay 80 million yuan ($11.6 million) for infringing on patents of Huawei Device, the handset unit of Huawei.Samsung’s spokesperson said it will take measures accordingly after reviewing the ruling, while Huawei said it welcomed the court’s decision.The ruling came a year after Huawei brought the suit against Samsung in May last year. The Chinese tech giant sought compensation for more than 20 products it said infringed on its patents, including Samsung’s flagship smartphone Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge and Galaxy J5.(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)