Samsung Electronics executives’ salary doubled

(Yonhap)

Along with the rapid growth that Samsung Electronics has enjoyed in terms of size and revenue over the past 10 years, the annual income given to the tech giant’s executives has also doubled, the company said Thursday.According to a report by the company, an executive received 107 million won ($94,400) on average last year from 50 million won in 2005. The gender difference in wages also narrowed, with male employees earning 116 million won a year while female workers took 81 million won. In 2005, men working at the tech giant earned 60 million won a year, nearly twice as much as the female workers there who earned 32 million won in the same year.Meanwhile, Samsung employees in 2016 were found to have worked with the firm for 10 years continuously, four years longer than the average calculated in 2005.“In general, employees are staying with the company longer than before, along with the improvement in the company’s reputation, income level and working environment,” an official said. “It looks like the number of people moving to other companies or leaving (Samsung) for studies has decreased.”In 2005, the size of Samsung Electronics’ revenue stood at 57.4 trillion won, with 8 trillion won in operating profit. In 2016, the company’s sales surpassed 200 trillion won, with nearly 30 trillion won in operating profit.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)