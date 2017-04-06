Xiaomi to sell Mi MIX smartphone in Korea

A local retailer of China-based Xiaomi's products said Thursday it will start sales of the tech giant's MIX smartphone in South Korea, which is expected to bring major changes to the market largely dominated by homegrown Samsung and LG.



G-Mobi Korea, an official local retailer of Xiaomi products, said it has kicked off preorders of the Mi MIX smartphone, which will be shipped to consumers starting April 28.





A local advertisement of Xiaomi's Mi MIX smartphone (Yonhap)

The retailer will sell the Mi MIX model that comes with a data storage capacity of 256 gigabytes. Equipped with a fingerprint screener, the premium device comes with a price tag of 799,000 won ($707.5).First showcased in October, the Mi MIX comes with a 6.4-inch display with a battery capacity of 4,400mAh. The device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor."We plan to introduce various Xiaomi products in the South Korean market down the road," an official from G-Mobi Korea said. (Yonhap)