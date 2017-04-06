'Queen of Mystery' debuts at No. 1, 'Radiant Office' rises

"Queen of Mystery," KBS 2TV's new comic detective series, made a striking debut, instantly overtaking rival shows thanks to the halo effect from "Good Manager," data showed Thursday.



Wednesday night's premier broadcast of "Queen of Mystery" recorded a 11.2 percent nationwide viewership, according to Nielsen Korea. The rating for Seoul and its vicinity stood at 12.4 percent.



The show apparently benefited from its predecessor "Good Manager," an office comedy series, which ended last week with an impressive 17.2 percent viewership last week.



MBC TV's competing show "Radiant Office" gained ground from last week, rising to 7.4 percent, while SBS TV's high-budget time-slip series "Saimdang" slumped to 9.4 percent.



"Queen of Mystery" stars Kwon Sang-woo as Ha Wan-seung, an elite hard-boiled narcotics detective, who is as thorough as they come. His opposite is Choi Kang-hee, cast as Yoo Seol-ok, an unassuming neighborhood "ajumma," who is a natural-born genius crime solver.





(KBS)

"Ajumma" is a generic term in Korean for married women who have the image of being middle-aged, tough and stubborn, as well as wearing unfashionable clothes.Despite having no authority in law enforcement, Seol-ok constantly snoops around crime scenes to investigate pending cases, clashing with investigations led by Wan-seung. Though reluctant at first, Wan-seung accepts her talent as a genius and joins forces with her. (Yonhap)