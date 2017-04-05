Trump: N. Korea is 'humanity problem'

WASHINGTON (Yonhap) -- US President Donald Trump said Tuesday North Korea is a "humanity problem" and he will talk about the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



"We're going to have a great meeting. I'm sure we're going to have a fantastic meeting and we're going to talk about a lot of things, including, of course, North Korea, a problem, and that's really a humanity problem," Trump said during a townhall meeting with business CEOs.





US President Donald Trump (Yonhap)

Trump is scheduled to hold his first meetings with Xi at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday and Friday. North Korea will be one of the most important topics for their discussions as Trump is determined to use Chinese influence over the North to rein in the provocative regime in Pyongyang.On Sunday, Trump said that China should help with the North Korea problem by using the "great influence" it has over Pyongyang, warning that if it doesn't, the US will solve the problem on its own, and that won't be good for anyone.Trump also said he will use trade as an incentive for China to take action on the North.On Tuesday, Trump said reducing trade deficits will be another key topic."I think we're going to have a very interesting talk. We're having, I have a lot of respect for him. I've spoken to him numerous times, but we have to do better because our deficit with China as you know $504 billion. That's a year. That's enough for a lifetime," he said.