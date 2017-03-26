BTS heats up Newark on North American leg of ‘Wings Tour’

BTS performs its “2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour” concert in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday.(BTS Twitter account)

BTS poses ahead of its concert in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday. (BTS Twitter account)

BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, thrilled its fans in Newark on its “2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour.”Thousands of fans attended the concerts held Thursday and Friday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.The tickets for the group‘s US tour sold out within minutes, which led the septet to add two more shows -- one in Newark and the other in Anaheim, California.Ahead of the concert, the boy band held several interviews with US media oulets, including Billboard, iHeart Radio and Music Choice.“I really now feel that music transcends language,” Rap Monster said in an interview with iHeart Radio.The live broadcast of the Billboard interview on Facebook drew over 18,000 viewers while hundreds of fans gathered in front of the magazine’s building in New York to get a glimpse of the K-pop superstar.BTS is scheduled to continue its world tour in North America, with shows in Chicago on March 29 and Anaheim from April 1-2.By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)