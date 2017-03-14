Office comedy 'Good Manager' rules TV popularity chart

KBS 2TV's late night office series "Good Manager" stood at No. 1 on a benchmark TV popularity chart, while "King of Mask Singer" and a number of variety shows also added strong momentum, data showed Tuesday.



"Good Manager" scored 247.1 points on the Content Power Index, staying as the No. 1 TV program during the Feb. 27-March 5 period.





(KBS)

CPI, developed by entertainment company CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea, measures the popularity of TV shows based on the number of views of related news stories, online search tallies and buzz on social media.The satirical comedy series stars Namkoong Min as Kim Sung-ryong, an accountant at the fictional TQ Group and a genius at misappropriating corporate funds for personal use. Kim, an anti-hero, ends up fighting against greater corruption within the workplace to save the ailing company."King of Mask Singer," a celebrity singing competition show on MBC TV, came second with 237 points, soaring eight notches, and SBS TV's prison-break crime thriller "Defendant" starring Ji Sung ranked third with 235.6 points."Ms. Perfect," actress Ko So-young's comeback series on KBS 2TV, debuted on the chart at fourth place, trailed by SBS TV's "My Ugly Duckling," a reality show on middle-aged male solo celebrities and their mothers, jumping 13 pegs to come in fifth."My Father is Strange," KBS 2TV's new weekend prime time drama, debuted at sixth, and "We Got Married," the MBC TV show in which celebrities act as newlyweds, rocketed 20 notches to come in at seventh. (Yonhap)