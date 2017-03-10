[Herald Review] Chick Corea Elektric Band jazzes up Korea

Chick Corea Elektric Band performs at the LG Arts Center in Seoul on Wednesday. (LG Arts Center)

Considering the name, it was long overdue.Chick Corea Elektric Band‘s first concert in Korea took place at the LG Arts Center in Seoul on Wednesday, where Corea fans were treated to a wondrous two hours of music by original members of the legendary band.“I’m very happy to be here in my country again. ...This is Seoul Korea Elektric Band!” the band’s leader and pianist/keyboardist/composer Chick Corea said jokingly, opening the concert.The jazz band kick-started the show by “tuning up” the audience, having them chorus the notes he played on his keyboard. This turned into a sort-of improvised mini-jam that soon moved on to the intro of “Charged Particles” from the band’s 1991 album “Beneath the Mask.”Leading the way was Frank Gambale’s brilliance on guitar, which was complemented flawlessly by Corea’s keyboard and Minimoog.The soothing sound of the synthesizer appeared to ease the audience into a near-trance, then it was on to “Trance Dance” from “Eye of the Beholder.”Corea’s lengthy solo -- which left the audience roaring -- eventually relinquished the spotlight to Eric Mariental, who awed fans with expected, but nonetheless-impressive skills. Bassist John Patitucci then stepped out of the shadows to light up the crowd capping off with a medley of solos.After the audience woke up from the trance, the band paid tribute to jazz saxophonist Jimmy “Little Bird” Heath by playing his “C.T.A.,” named after the Chicago Transit Authority.Starting off slow with Corea’s keyboard, the band took off with its more up-tempo variation. Corea again took center stage with Patitucci and drummer Dave Weckl supporting, followed by unison play of Mariental and Gambale.The band took the audience down an unfamiliar path with “Captain Jocelyn” from 2004 album “To the Stars.” The album drew inspiration from the interstellar travel story of the same name by L. Ron Hubbard, and it showed in the song’s performance.Corea on piano used the synthesizer to pull off music that deliberately sounds “alien” in all sense of the word. As the music fades out, Weckl stepped in to demand the center stage with his drum solo.After dazzling the crowd, the band unveiled “Beneath the Mask” from the album of the same name. But even after the breathtaking performance of the 1991 song, the veteran band would not rest, galloping on to “Gotta Match?”Even the occasional malfunctioning of Corea’s keyboard seemed to present only an insignificant obstacle for the band and its 75-year-old leader.As the song concluded, the sold-out audience erupted into thunderous applause and Corea offered his gratitude while inviting them to take selfies with them.Even after the legendary musicians left the stage, the fans remained standing, screaming for an encore that the aged band graciously accepted.Thus began the final run of “Blue Miles.”Chick Corea Elektric Band cantered with the cheery song, but did not forget to add dazzling solos for a final salute, leaving one last reminder why the band still remains one of the most prominent bands on the jazz scene more than three decades after its debut.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)