Naver, Line unveil new AI-powered digital assistant platform

South Korean internet giant Naver and its mobile messaging subsidiary Line Corp. unveiled a new artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant platform Wednesday, emerging as a new Asian rival to forerunners in the field such as Amazon, Google and Facebook.



Line’s Chief Executive Takeshi Idezawa introduced a set of new AI software tools to power its AI online assistant Clova that responds to voice commands in Korean and Japanese, during a keynote speech at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.



Short for Cloud Virtual Assistant, Clova was developed by a body dedicated to AI technology called “Project J,” which was formed jointly by Korea’s largest portal operator Naver and its mobile messenger Line last year.





Line CEO Takeshi Idezawa (Naver)