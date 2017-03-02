Naver, Line unveil new AI-powered digital assistant platform

South Korean internet giant Naver and its mobile messaging subsidiary Line Corp. unveiled a new artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant platform Wednesday, emerging as a new Asian rival to forerunners in the field such as Amazon, Google and Facebook.
Line’s Chief Executive Takeshi Idezawa introduced a set of new AI software tools to power its AI online assistant Clova that responds to voice commands in Korean and Japanese, during a keynote speech at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Short for Cloud Virtual Assistant, Clova was developed by a body dedicated to AI technology called “Project J,” which was formed jointly by Korea’s largest portal operator Naver and its mobile messenger Line last year.
|Line CEO Takeshi Idezawa (Naver)
Similar to Amazon’s Alexa or the Google Assistant, Clova combines speech recognition and natural language processing abilities to respond to a user’s questions and call up information such as the latest weather, news and shopping information.
Unlike current AI platforms in the market, the cloud-based Clova will utilize big data to provide tailored services depending on a user’s culture and geographic location, the Line CEO said.
It will train itself from the wealth of data collected via Naver in Korea and Line messenger in Japan in the local language, a move expected to help Clover provide more localized services compared to its competition.
Clova will initially be launched as a smartphone app and a standalone speaker called Wave between April and June in Korea and Japan, and later expand into Line’s other core markets including Thailand and Indonesia.
In the long run, Naver plans to further program Clova to recognize additional sensory inputs such as visuals, as it expects AI will eventually come to encompass all of the five human senses, the company said.
Line Corp. has already joined hands with tech giants LG Electronics and Sony to install Clova into various consumer electronic gadgets, smart devices for homes and toys.
The company has also acquired Tokyo-based Vinclu, an Internet of Things startup that develops home robots, in a move to develop a new line of Clova-equipped home robots in the future, it announced at the MWC.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)