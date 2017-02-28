[Herald Interview] Korean-American director wins big at Spirit Awards

As Hollywood was making its final preparations for the glitz, glamor -- and gaffes -- of this year’s Oscars, on Saturday the film world’s purveyors of lower-budget films gathered in Santa Monica, California, for the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Among those in attendance was Andrew Ahn, who won the John Cassavetes Award presented for the best feature film with a budget under $500,000 for “Spa Night,” and who was also a nominee for the Someone to Watch Award.



“Spa Night,” a story Ahn called “so personal” to him when it was shown at the 17th Jeonju International Film Festival in May last year, portrays a young Korean-American man discovering and coming to grips with his homosexuality after taking a job at a Korean spa. It was released in the US in August. While Ahn still pursues distribution in Korea -- Korean is the primary language of the film -- “Spa Night” recently began streaming on Netflix, iTunes and Amazon.





Director Andrew Ahn hoists his trophy at the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday. (Screen capture from YouTube)

