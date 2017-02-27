KT&G enjoys sales boom in Mongolia with tailored strategies

Hallyu is strong in Mangolia, where there are three streets named after Korean places and around 7 in 10 cars are from Korea. Many stores also sell Korean products, including cigarettes.



KT&G is showing a high growth rate in the country, which is a rising market for the exports of Korean firms.



KT&G products ESSE Blue and ESSE Change are being sold in a wholesale store situated in the downtown area of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. (KT&G)