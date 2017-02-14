SC Bank launches new mobile app

Standard Chartered Bank Korea said Tuesday it has launched a new smartphone app, Self Bank, to allow customers to open new SC Bank accounts without visiting its branches.The app’s services also encompass deposits, credit and check card subscriptions as well as internet banking. Consumers can also use it to check their personal lending limits and interest rates for various loans, the British bank’s Korean unit said.To open an account, a user must first download the app, take a picture of his or her ID card and key in some information. The user’s identity will be confirmed by either receiving a video call from the bank’s customer center or by transferring 1,000 won to the new account from another bank account.The bank will give either Starbucks mobile coupons or CGV movie vouchers every week to 200 customers who open new SC Bank accounts through Self Bank from Feb. 13 for six weeks.By Kim Yoon-mi (yoonmi@heraldcorp.com)