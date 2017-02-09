Shake Shack to open 3rd Seoul branch in Dongdaemun

Shake Shack Dongdaemun (SPC)

Hambuger chain Shake Shack will be opening its third Korean branch in Dongdaemun, according to SPC Thursday.The store will be located on the first floor of the Doota building in Dongdaemun, a fashion shopping district popular among shoppers in their 20s and 30s as well as tourists. The opening is set for April.“Dongdaemun fits well with the lively image of Shake Shack, and allows us to service both Korean and foreign customers,” an official with Shake Shack said.Shake Shack, which was first established in 2001 in New York, opened two branches in southern Seoul in July and December last year. The Gangnam branch has sold over 3,000 burgers per day, while the Cheongdam branch has sold over 2,500 burgers per day, according to SPC.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)