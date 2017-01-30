Samsung SDI supplies lithium-ion batteries for E-Z-GO golf cars

E-Z-GO’s newest ELiTE model installed with Samsung SDI‘s lithium-ion battery pack was showcased at the PGA Merchandise Show 2017 in Orlando, United States, from Jan. 26 - 29. (SAMSUNG SDI)

Samsung SDI has started supplying its lithium-ion batteries for the world’s top golf vehicle brand E-Z-GO as part of its efforts to expand into non-IT devices and vehicles.The battery manufacturing unit of Samsung Group said last Thursday it has clinched a strategic partnership with Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., a specialized vehicle manufacturer, for supplying lithium-ion batteries to run E-Z-GO golf cars.Under the contract, Samsung SDI will supply its high power cylinder-type lithium batteries for E-Z-GO to activate the newest ELiTE Series of electric golf cars and to collaborate on technology development, the company said.Samsung SDI’s lithium-ion battery pack, known as LIB, to be installed in E-Z-GO golf cars replaces traditional lead acid batteries, consisting of several hundreds of cylinder-type cells. The LIB lasts twice longer than lead-acid batteries.Samsung’s LIB has an internal management system within the pack manages efficiency, temperature, level of charge and lifespan of the battery.“Samsung SDI’s lithium-ion battery demonstrated outstanding performance in tests conducted over the past three years in comprehensive aspects, including its lifespan and maintenance costs,” said Michael R. Parkhurst, vice president of TSV. “Partnership between Samsung SDI and E-Z-GO is expected to innovatively transform the golf car industry.”Samsung’s batteries were tested in the Tijeras Creek Golf Club in California, a well-known place for its hilly terrain. ELiTE golf cars installed with the Samsung batteries operated from 36 holes to up to 54 holes by charging once, according to Rob Heslar, a director at the golf club.Encouraged by the contract for E-Z-GO golf cars, Samsung SDI is considering providing its lithium-ion batteries for other specialized vehicles, for example electric bicycles, according to the company.“The deal for supplying our lithium-ion batteries for E-Z-GO golf cars is very significant as it is a visible outcome in developing a new market of replacing lead acid batteries with lithium-ion batteries,” said Youn Jun-yeol, executive director for small battery marketing at Samsung SDI.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)